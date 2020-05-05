G-Dragon becomes advertising model for Chinese beverage brand. May. 05, 2020 07:44. by Jong-Yeob JO jjj@donga.com.

G-Dragon of Big Bang has become the first advertising model for a Chinese local brand since the Chinese government blocked South Korean entertainment a few years ago.



YG Entertainment, G-Dragon’s agency, said on Monday that the K-pop star has become an advertising model for Nongfu Spring’s beverage Chapai. “It is the first time that a major local brand of China has chosen a Korean artist as its advertising model since 2016,” said YG. Korean celebrities have featured in advertisements in China since the Chinese government imposed a ban on Korean culture but it was limited to advertisements for Korean or global brands.



Nongfu Spring is already using billboard advertising across the country featuring G-Dragon to promote its brand. It also posted advertisements on social media including Weibo.



The Chinese government imposed a ban on Korean culture since 2016 when South Korea decided to deploy a missile shield system known as the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD). Expectations are rising in recent months that the ban on Korean entertainment in China will be lifted soon.



