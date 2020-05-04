Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber team up for those dealing with COVID-19. May. 04, 2020 07:50. imi@donga.com.

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have teamed up to help healthcare workers and front line responders fighting COVID-19.



Billboard said Friday that Ariana Grande and Justine Bieber would release the joint single “Stuck with U” on Friday to benefit the “First Responders Children’s Foundation.” All proceeds will be used to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians, police officers and firefighters.



“More than ever we are seeing the selfless, tireless and amazing work that doctors, nurses and healthcare providers give to the world every day,” said Bieber. “It is our hope we can lend our voices to raise awareness and give much-needed support for them and their families.” Grande said, “I’m so excited to announce that my friend Justin Bieber and I have partnered with SB Projects and First Responders Children’s Foundation on this little project here.”



Both Grande and Bieber are represented by “SB Projects,” a diversified entertainment and media company founded by the well-known manger Scooter Braun. “They are the everyday heroes and now more than ever they and their families deserve our support,” said Braun.



한국어