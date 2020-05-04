New Yalu River Bridge gears up to open six years after its construction. May. 04, 2020 07:50. by Wan-Jun Yun zeitung@donga.com.

It has been confirmed on Sunday that North Korea and China are gearing up to open the New Yalu River Bridge by putting the finishing touches. The New Yalu River Bridge is a 3-kilometer bridge that connects Dandong, China and Sinuiju, North Korea.



North Korea resumed the construction of a road on last Sunday, according to multiple sources and photos posted on a Chinese social media platform.



With the help of China’s investment, the six-lane bridge was completed in 2014 as a replacement of the Sino–North Korean Friendship Bridge, an old and narrow bridge built in 1943. The New Yalu River Bridge was expected to boost trade between the two nations.



Pyongyang, however, demanded Beijing foot the bill for the construction of a road to the bridge and customs facilities, which delayed the opening of the bridge. The delay continued as Pyongyang conducted a series of nuclear and missile tests, deteriorating the Sino-North Korean relations and inviting international sanctions. Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly offered to cover the construction costs during his visit to North Korea in June last year.



한국어