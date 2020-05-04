Son is irreplaceable, says Tottenham fan site. May. 04, 2020 07:50. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

“Son Heung-min is irreplaceable,” Tottenham’s fan page The Spurs Web said on Sunday, describing Son as the most important player of the team. The online news media said Son Heung-min, with his consistent performance, is the most pivotal player in the first squad under Jose Mourinho.



Among 26 members of the club, the South Korean footballer was ranked first with 16 goals in the 2019-20 Premier League, followed by Harry Kane who has scored 17 goals so far this season. Kane, who is also called “Mr. Tottenham,” did not make it to the top due to frequent injuries despite scoring one more goal than Son. Kane was not able to play on the field since his hamstring injury in January.



Son’s popularity is showing no signs of waning with his name appearing among the top players in the rankings even though he is receiving military training in South Korea while the English Premium League is put on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



