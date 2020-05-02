Eight more pieces of Korean War remains discovered in DMZ. May. 02, 2020 07:53. by Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com.

The South Korean military has discovered eight bone pieces believed to be from Korean service members killed in the Korean War near Hwasalmeori (Arrowhead) Hill in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).



According to the Ministry of Defense on Friday, eight bone fragments including four thigh bones, two heel bones, one pelvic bone, and one splint bone were discovered near Hwasalmeori Hill in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province for the past seven days. A total of 12 bone pieces and 1,667 articles have been discovered since the Ministry resumed the excavation project on April 20.



A memorial ceremony for the deceased was held for the first time under the lead of the 5th Infantry Division Commander Lee Sang-chul on Monday before placing the remains in a temporary enshrinement facility near Hwasalmeori Hill. A team of experts from the Defense Ministry will work to determine the identity of the remains.



The excavation project began as a result of the Inter-Korean Military Agreement signed in Pyongyang between the two Koreas in September 2018. The two sides agreed to carry out a joint excavation project on Hwasalmeori Hill, which was the battlefield of the Korean War. But the joint excavation project has not been carried out as the inter-Korean relations turned sour.



“We will make preparations to begin a joint excavation project at any time while continuing to make efforts to persuade North Korea to participate in the joint recovery operation stipulated in the Inter-Korean Military Agreement,” the ministry said.



