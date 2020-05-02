Cardinals’ Kim Kwang-hyun to train in U.S. until MLB’s opening. May. 02, 2020 08:05. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

Kim Kwang-hyun of the St. Louis Cardinals has decided to remain in the U.S. and wait for the opening of the new Major League season, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported on Thursday.



The South Korean pitcher decided not to visit his home country due to the 14-day mandatory self-quarantine. If Kim returns to South Korea, he has to shelter in place for two weeks and lose time to train himself. If he returns to the U.S. afterwards, he will most likely have to shelter in place for another two weeks there as well. Kim has been measuring the options of meeting with his family and treat his homesickness and of having to skip training for nearly one month, and has finally chosen to stay in the U.S. to continue training, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said.



Kim plans to meet with Adam Wainwright five times weekly, and practice catch ball with the veteran pitcher living in St. Louis to better manage his condition.



