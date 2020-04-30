Robots provide contact-free services and deliver food. May. 01, 2020 08:09. yes@donga.com.

As demand for contact-free services skyrockets due to COVID-19, robots are quickly becoming part of our daily lives, making their way into hotels, restaurants and large supermarkets.



KT and Hyundai Robotics announced Thursday that their AI robot, “GiGA Genie hotel robot 2,” would be dispatched to Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotels & Residences.



If a guest requests amenities using a phone or a GiGA Genie device in the room, the staff put them in a container of the robot and send them to the guest’s room. The robot can move between floors as it is connected with the elevators through the Internet of Things (IoT). The robot also sends a notification to the guest once it arrives at the destination.



In December last year, KT launched GiGA Genie hotel robot 1, which was equipped with up-to-date information technology such as space mapping and self-driving. The latest model, equipped with 30 percent improved battery, walks 40 percent faster with its container 1.5 times bigger than the previous model. Its driving capability has also enhanced with an upgraded crash avoidance system. The analysis of the use of GiGA Genie hotel robot 1 found that it was mostly used late at night between 10 p.m. and midnight for services of bottled water, towels, slippers, toothbrushes, body wash and shampoo.



“We will provide upgraded efficient services so that our clients can use the AI robot in diverse areas,” said Kim Chae-hui, head of KT’s AI & BigData business division.



Robots will soon be seen at convenient stores and large supermarkets. In February, Emart and Shinsegae I&C introduced a robot that helps check the shelves and manage them in real time roaming around the stores. They are gearing up to use the robot at more stores.



Robots are also walking around on the street. Vendys, which operates mobile meal ticket service Sikdae, also launched a robot food delivery service in April in collaboration with Robotis, a robot developer. When a customer preorders food from a restaurant eligible for robot delivery, a robot travels to the restaurant from Robotis’ headquarters in time for delivery. The restaurant owner puts food in the robot’s container so that it can deliver the food to the customer. It only walks on the sidewalk 4.5 kilometers per hour, which is the adult walking speed.



