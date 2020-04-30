Mourinho helps deliver fresh produce to needy families. May. 01, 2020 08:10. yesbro@donga.com.

While moving boxes full of vegetable, he looked serious as if he were on the pitch. The man is question is Jose Mourinho, manager of Tottenham Hotspur, the EPL club where South Korean Son Heung-min is playing for.



In a photo disclosed on the club’s official social media account on Thursday, Mr. Mourinho was seen wearing a face mask and gloves, moving boxes of spinach and rhubarb. “Jose Mourinho made the first of his weekly deliveries of fresh produce from the Kitchen Garden at our Training Centre to the food distribution hub in operation at our stadium,” Tottenham’s official website announced, adding that the food will now be “distributed to those identified as most in-need within our local community.” During the COVID-19 pandemic, the London Food Alliance is using the parking space of the stadium as delivery service center for the most vulnerable people.



“It is a difficult time for all of us. Especially so for the old and weak. I’ve wanted to help them out,” said the Portuguese football manager after finishing his voluntary work of delivering lunchboxes and medicine for self-isolated people in March.



한국어