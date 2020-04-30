38 North: Kim Jong Un’s train still spotted in Wonsan. May. 01, 2020 08:09. lightee@donga.com.

38 North reported a satellite imagery of a train suspected to belong to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un parked at a station in Wonsan, Gangwon Province. The evidence further backs up the speculation that Mr. Kim is still staying in Wonsan despite the spreading rumor on his ill health.



“However, the engine is no longer parked alongside the south end of the train,” 38 North analyzed the photo. The website also noted that while it is unclear whether the engine car has departed or was simply moved under the station’s canopy, the train does not appear to be prepared for departure either way.



But the article proposed a careful interpretation, saying that the train’s presence does not prove the whereabouts of the North Korean leader or indicate anything about his health. The website further added that while the train’s presence is clear, it is not possible to tell from the photo whether Kim was on the train when it arrived.



Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his will to commit to continuing denuclearization talks with Pyongyang regardless of the rumor about the young dictator’s health.



