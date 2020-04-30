COVID-19 causes more deaths than the Vietnam War in U.S.. April. 30, 2020 08:02. lightee@donga.com,parky@donga.com.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. has exceeded the death toll of the Vietnam War as of Tuesday. Although some businesses are opening up in the U.S., the trend of new cases and deaths from the virus has not slowed down, demonstrating the impact of the virus worse than wars.



According to the global statistics website Worldometers on Tuesday, the deaths in the U.S. increased 2,470 from the previous day to 59,266 in total. Since the first case of death in the U.S. on February 6, the COVID-19 death toll has reached 3,000 on March 31, exceeding the September 11 attacks with 2,977 deaths, and quickly risen to almost 60,000 in less than one month. The total number of confirmed cases has surpassed one million on Monday and reached 1,035,765 on Tuesday, accounting for one-third of all patients across the world.



USA Today and other U.S.-based media companies focused on the fact that the country’s number of deaths from COVID-19 has exceeded the death toll of the Vietnam War, which is often described as a “nightmare” by Americans. A total of 58,220 soldiers had been sacrificed during the Vietnam War, which lasted 20 years from 1955 to 1975. Compared to 4,424 deaths of U.S. soldiers during the Iraq War from 2003 to 2011, COVID-19 has caused more than 13 times deaths.



The actual death toll from the virus is much likely to be higher than the official figure. According to The New York Times, the total numbers of deaths in seven states, including Colorado, from March 8 to April 11 aggregated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were 50 percent higher than the average year, indicating that the COVID-19 death toll might have been underreported.



The White House’s COVID-19 taskforce predicts that the spread of COVID-19 will slow down in summer but the death toll may increase up to 74,000 by August. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said there may never be a world without COVID-19. He expressed concern, saying that the United States “could be in for a bad fall” if researchers don’t find an effective treatment to fight the coronavirus by then.



Some states are relaxing social distancing rules despite the concerns of medical experts for prematurity. Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas have let restaurants and gyms open with Alabama and Missouri to follow suit.



한국어