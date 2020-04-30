K-League teams line up for season’s first match. April. 30, 2020 08:02. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

The Korea Professional Football League announced Wednesday the 2020 season schedule for K League 1 and K League 2.



The official opening of K League 1 will be a match between defending champion Jeonbuk and Suwon on May 8 in Jeonju. Ulsan, who is aiming for the league winner in 15 years after recruiting Lee Chung-yong, will compete with Jeonbuk, which is also a Hyundai-sponsored team, in Ulsan on June 28. Pohang and Ulsan will meet for the first match on June 6 while Suwon and FC Seoul are scheduled for the “Super Match” on July 4.



The League assigned teams geographically close to Daegu, which was heavily impacted by COVID-19, for Daegu FC’s home match. Teams close to Daegu that did not require overnight stay include Pohang (match scheduled on May 16) and Sangju (May 29).



On K League 2, Daejeon, headed by manager Hwang Sun-hong, and Gyeongnam, led by manager Sul Gi-hyun, will compete for the season’s first match with Suwon FC (May 9) and Jeonnam (May 10).



