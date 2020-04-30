S. Korea’s Salzburg Festival launches on Aug. 17. April. 30, 2020 08:03. gustav@donga.com.

Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul’s Songpa District will commence “Classic Revolution” this summer, an annual classical music festival that features a vast array of pieces including symphonies, chamber music and recitals. It aims to become South Korea’s answer to the BBC Proms of the United Kingdom or the Salzburg Festival of Austria, which are the world’s famous summer classical music concerts. Held for the first time this year, the festival in Lotte Concert Hall will present 14 performances for nine days on August 17~19, 23~26 and 29~30.



To celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday, the theme for this year will be “Classic Revolution 2020 Beethoven.” The annual concerts will be curated around a new theme every year, providing a more in-depth experience for the audience. This year’s program consists solely of Beethoven’s music and homage to him except for encores.



German conductor and violinist Christoph Poppen will design programs as the music director. He has a wide experience in recitals, chamber music and orchestras. He served the music director of the Deutsche Radio Philharmonic Orchestra from 2006 to 2011, took lessons from renowned violinists such as Oscar Shumsky and Nathan Milstein when he was young, and created the Cherubini Quartet in 1978.



This year, eight symphonies, five chamber pieces and one recital will be played day and night with five matinées and eight night performances. The first concert, which will be held on August 17, features Busan Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Choi Su-yeol and pianist Kim Tae-hyeong. They will perform the Piano Concerto No. 5, “the Emperor,” and Symphony No. 1. Later during the festival, seven South Korean major orchestras will play seven symphonies by Beethoven from Symphony No. 1 to 7.



It also presents great chamber music and recitals. Pianist Im Hyeon-jeong, cellist Yang Seong-won, pianist Enrico Pace, the Esmé Quartet, the Lux Trio, Trio Gaon, tenor Kim Seung-jik, pianist Kim Tae-hyeong and “violinist” Poppen and Ko So-hyeon, a 14-year-old violin prodigy, will perform on stage.



The audience can purchase various packages such as “all day pass package” with which they can enjoy all the concerts at a 40 percent discount. The tickets will be available from May 20.



