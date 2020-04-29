Son Heung-min’s ‘wonder goal’ selected as the best goal in EPL history. April. 29, 2020 07:33. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur has made history in England, the football powerhouse. Son’s goal in a match against Burnley in December was selected as the best goal of EPL’s history, British sports channel Sky Sports reported Tuesday.



Football fans all around the world voted for the best goal online among 50 wonder goals of the past 28 years since the foundation of the EPL in 1992. The South Korean football star’s goal was included in the final 16 goals in the preliminary round held for three weeks and gained 26 percent of the votes (14,595 votes in total). Son’s goal last year was impressive enough to receive the crown, Sky Sports wrote.



In the match against Burnley (5-0 win by Tottenham) in December last year, Son scored a goal after handling the ball near the penalty area of Tottenham and running 73.152 meters passing eight defenders. It was the longest dribble goal of Son’s since he joined the EPL.



The goal was selected as the best goal of the season by British news media The Athletic and the London Football Awards, which reports news of football clubs based in London.



