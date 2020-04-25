Trump says Kim Jong Un’s illness is fake news. April. 25, 2020 07:48. lightee@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed CNN’s reports that the U.S. government keeps updated on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s poor health condition after surgery, calling it “incorrect fake news.”



When asked about CNN’s report on Kim in a Thursday press briefing at the White House, President Trump said, "I think the report was done by a network that was incorrect.” “I'm hearing they used old documents. I hope it was an incorrect report.” However, he did not specify what the old document was.



It has been reported that U.S. intelligence authorities judge that Kim Jong Un is not in grave condition.



한국어