2020 Hyundai Sonata drastically reduces noise at high speed. April. 24, 2020 07:38. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor Company launched the 2020 version of Sonata, the company’s representative sedan, for sales on Thursday.



The 2020 Sonata features an improved performance from the eighth generation Sonata launched last year, with reduced noise levels at high speeds thanks to its thicker windows and double-junction soundproof glass. In addition, the transmission performance of the gasoline 2.0 model has been improved for better responsiveness.



The new line-up offers two gasoline, one hybrid, and one LPG models with prices ranging from 23.26 million to 35.79 million won with the special consumption tax rate of 1.5 percent.



