Blackpink to feature on Lady Gaga’s new song. April. 24, 2020 07:38. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

South Korean girl group Blackpink will feature on a song of Lady Gaga’s new album. This news was revealed as the American singer-songwriter posted the tracklist of her sixth album “Chromatica” via her social media on Wednesday (local time). The 10th track of the album, “Sour Candy,” says, “ft. Blackpink.”



The new album of Lady Gaga also features Ariana Grande and Elton John. It was originally scheduled to be launched on April 10, but has been delayed due to the spread of COVID-19.



“Blackpink and Lady Gaga decided to work together as they have become the fans of each other’s music,” said YG Entertainment, Blackpink’s management company, in a press release on Thursday.



The South Korean group also worked with British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa for her song, “Kiss and Make Up.”



