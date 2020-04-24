Colorado to receive COVID-19 test kits from South Korea. April. 24, 2020 07:38. lightee@donga.com.

Following Maryland, the state of Colorado is introducing the coronavirus test kits from South Korea. While U.S. President Donald Trump is expressing discontent over such actions for overshadowing the efforts by the Trump administration to contain COVID-19, other U.S. states are scrambling to adopt self-rescue plans to put out the fire at hand.



“About 150,000 COVID-19 test kits will arrive in Colorado from South Korea by the end of the week, with a further 150,000 swabs expected in May,” said Jared Polis, the governor of Colorado in a press conference on Wednesday (local time). As of Wednesday, Colorado reported a total 10,891 confirmed cases, and the state of a 5.76 million population has had trouble containing the virus for lack of test kits.



Republican Senator Cory Gardner from Colorado played a major role in securing the test kits from South Korea. “Soon, more than 100,000 COVID-19 test kits I helped secure from South Korea will arrive in Colorado,” wrote Senator Cory Gardner on his Twitter message, adding that he is “grateful for the work of Ambassador Lee (Soo-hyuk) and the governor of Colorado to beat this pandemic together.”



