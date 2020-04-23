Hyundai collaborates with BTS for ‘eco-friendly hydrogen’ campaign. April. 23, 2020 07:33. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor Company has released a special film for its “Global Hydrogen Campaign,” its ongoing project with the popular K-pop group BTS.



Celebrating “Earth day,” the film is produced on the theme of “the precious language of beautiful nature.” It features beautiful sceneries with the seven members of BTS to convey that sustainability is key to preserving nature for future generations. Each member highlights beautiful elements of the great nature: “emerald ocean,” “pure-white,” “sky blue,” “sun-kissed,” “crystalline raindrops,” “starlit,” and “woody fresh.”



The Hyundai NEXO, a hydrogen car which emits no pollutants, appears towards the end of the video, presenting the company’s vision for a better future it strives to build with hydrogen energy. The new film was released on the company’s official worldwide YouTube channel at 6 a.m. on Wednesday and will be played through various channels such as TV and the Internet.



