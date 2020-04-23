Trump says he doesn’t know of Kim’s illness and wishes him well. April. 23, 2020 07:33. alwaysj@donga.com,lightee@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he does not know whether North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is sick but wishes him well. The South Korean government remained unchanged on its position that it sees no unusual activity in North Korea. The stance of the two governments differ, though it has been reported that the South Korean presidential office and the White House have shared information on the North Korean leader via their National Security Committee.



"Well, these are reports that came out, and we don't know. I wish him well because if he is in the kind of condition that the reports say, that the news is saying, that's a very serious condition, as you know," President Trump told reporters during his daily White House news conference on coronavirus on Tuesday.



“Chairman Kim Jong Un is visiting in provinces,” the South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said on Wednesday. “Though various information sources have been compiled, there is no unusual activity.” A South Korean intelligence official explained that though South Korea and the U.S. share the same information, they interpret the information in different ways. The White House’s position seems to be that it is not yet 100% confident that Chairman Kim is resuming normal activities.” North Korea continues to give no response on Kim’s health.



