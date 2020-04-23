Museums showcase creepiest exhibits online. April. 23, 2020 07:34. oldsport@donga.com.

Museums worldwide are showcasing their creepiest exhibits online in order to entertain people when most of the museums are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Museums assemble! It’s time for curator battle!,” wrote Yorkshire Museum on its official Twitter account on Friday, challenging other museums worldwide to show off their creepiest object, according to CNN on Wednesday. It added a picture of a third- or fourth-century hair bun from the burial of a Roman lady. In response, the German History Museum responded by sharing a photo of its Plague Mask from 1650-1750.



Other museums in countries from around the world, including the ones in France, the U.S., and Russia, were quick to reveal their creepiest collections, ranging from fish-tailed mermaids to a two-headed goat to a cursed doll to a human finger bone. The Guardian reported that more than 220,000 entries have been submitted to the contest.



Museums are gaining publicity thanks to the battle. The Yorkshire Museum said it has gained 2,600 new followers to its Twitter account in the past few days. CNN said museums, which have closed due to COVID-19, are keeping people entertained with their creepy exhibits and people are making donations in return.



