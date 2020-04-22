NH Bank releases an exercise video to help fight COVID-19. April. 22, 2020 07:36. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

NH Bank sports team has created a workout video to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank announced Tuesday



This full body exercise video contains easy and simple indoor exercises, such as chair stretches to help office workers stay healthy and boost their immunity at a time when many are having lack of exercises due to COVID-19. All members of the NH Bank sports team, including 2019 World Soft Tennis Championships mixed doubles champion Moon Hye-kyung (23) and the 2018 Korea Open doubles champion Choi Jee-hee (25) participated in making the video.



“I hope this video will help people feel refreshed at such a difficult time as now,” said Son Byung-hwan, chairman of NongHyup Financial Group. “Let’s join forces to overcome the crisis wisely.” This video can be found at the official YouTube page of NH Bank .



한국어