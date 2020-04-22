Hyundai Motor begins sales of 8-speed auto ‘Veloster N’. April. 22, 2020 07:37. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor Company launched the 2020 Veloster N, the second model of high-performance car “Veloster N,” on Tuesday.



The Veloster N was first launched in 2018 as the first car of Hyundai Motor Company’s N models. The N models showcase higher driving performance as the first high-performance car brand in South Korea. The 2020 Veloster N has the new addition of an eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (N DCT) from the previous model launched two years ago. It is equipped with electronic actuators that operate the double-clutch in addition to the existing manual transmission so that drivers can use both automatic and manual transmissions.



In addition, the wet N DCT uses oil to improve lubrication and cooling performance, better responding to an engine with high torque. The gasoline 2.0 turbo engine of the 2020 Veloster N produces up to 275 horsepower and 36.0 kilograms per meter torque. The new model can also reach the velocity of 100 kilometers per hour from standing still in 5.6 seconds, which is 0.5 seconds shorter than a manual transmission.



The 2020 Veloster N also features N Power Shift (NPS) for better acceleration when shifting the transmission to enhance the driving experience; N Track Sense Shift (NTS) to automatically select the correct gear depending on driving conditions; and N Grin Shift (NGS) to increase the maximum performance of the engine and transmission for a certain period.



The N Green Control System, which is embedded in the infotainment device for a driver to select driving functions, has also improved. The price of the 2020 Veloster N starts from 29.44 million won with 1.5 percent special consumption tax.



