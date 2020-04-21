Remember the edgy square toe!. April. 21, 2020 07:42. teller@donga.com.

A square shape used in the design of shoes has a unique appeal delivering the retro feel of the 90s as well as the simple and futuristic look at the same time. In particular, a square toe is a key element of this year’s trend. A toe refers to the front end of the shoes. While a round toe features rounded edges, a square toe with distinctive edges is the trend of this season.



Such a unique design that may be liked by some and disliked by others has become a popular trend thanks to Bottega Veneta. A newly appointed creative director of the brand, Daniel Lee, heavily showcased square toes in the 2019 FW collection, which was his debut show, garnering trend leaders’ attention.



Depending on the design of a square toe, it can create either a simplistic and sophisticated look or a chunky and clumpy silhouette. A square toe element can be applied to various types of shoes, making them easy to match with outfits. A square design can be also applied to heels. This season, shoes with high and thick platform heels are expected to become more popular with their bold design, replacing thin and sleek heels. Such heels with geometric elements would be perfect items to complete the look.



