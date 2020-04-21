Tcast to invest 100 billion won in content business
by Taek Kyoon Sohn sohn@donga.com.
South Korean content creation company Tcast announced on Monday that it will invest over 100 billion won in the company’s original content. Tcast currently operates 10 cable channels, including E Channel, Screen, FashionN, and CineF, as well as art movie theater Cine Cube.
Tcast has recruited Chief Producer Jo Seo-yun, Producers Je Young-Jae, Lee Byung-hyuk, Jeon Se-gye, Lee Ji-seon, and Bang Hyun-young since the beginning of this year and created a new production group. Jo Seo-yun is a producer who has directed “We Got Married” and “Radio Star.”
The production group will showcase its first original series that focus on the retro style popular music, “Top Goal Rhapsody: Can K-Pop be translated? (translated from the Korean title),” this year.
CH View will broadcast a story about those living in a seaside village while FashionN will launch “In Star Live Season 3” next month, featuring the lives of social media influencers.
