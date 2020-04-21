Kia Motors releases all new 2021 K3 midsize sedan. April. 21, 2020 07:42. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

Kia Motors released “K3” and “K3 GT,” the two models of the 2021 K3 midsize sedan, on Monday. The 2021 K3 comes in three trims to cater to its target customers in their 20s and 30s: Standard, prestige and signature. The standard trim offers a wide variety of features that were previously only available for prestige and signature.



The options include a power seat and electric lumbar support for the front seat, seat heating and an adjustable headrest for the rear seat and a wireless mobile charging system. All trims come with push button start and faux leather seats. The five-door K3 GT has two trims - prestige and signature. Including the 1.5 percent special consumption tax, the new K3 is available at 17.14~20.87 million won while the K3 GT is sold at 21.87~24.51 million won.



