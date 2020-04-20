Moon, Trump reaffirm principles to offer humanitarian aid for N. Korea. April. 20, 2020 07:40. alwaysj@donga.com,lightee@donga.com.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed Saturday night on the principles to provide humanitarian aid for North Korea, the South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Sunday. During the phone call with his South Korean counterpart, President Trump reportedly said he received a “nice note” from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



Meanwhile, Trump congratulated Moon on the landslide victory in the April 15 general elections. He called South Korea’s handling of COVID-19 “the best model.” The two heads of state talked on the phone for some 30 minutes, which Trump initiated. He called Moon “my friend” and signed a congratulatory message for Moon, which reads “Contratulations-A great win!” after Vice President Mike Pence reported the election result to him. The White House delivered the pictures through the South Korean Embassy in Washington D.C.



“A remarkable reduction in the country’s new infections was of big help to the win,” Moon replied. “I hope the situation would improve soon in the U.S. so that you could focus on rebuilding the economy.”



