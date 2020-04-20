Simon Francis picks Son Heung-min among most threatening strikers. April. 20, 2020 07:40. by Jae-Yeong Yoo elegant@donga.com.

Bournemouth defender Simon Francis has singled out Tottenham Hotspur ace Son Heung-min as one of the most threatening strikers in the EPL.



Naming the EPL Best 11 through UK daily The Sun on Saturday, Francis have picked Son, Sergio Aguero of Manchester City, and Sadio Mane of Liverpool as the top three strikers. “Jokes aside, I’ve come up against him many times and I think he’s been a top, top Premier League forward for a long time,” the 35-year-old said. “His one-on-one ability is top drawer and this season’s amazing goal against Burnley where he ran from his own half epitomised him.”



Francis ruptured cruciate ligaments in his right knee while trying to steal the ball from Son in the second half of the match against Tottenham on December 27, 2018. Francis got the injury as he lost his balance instantly from left onto his right knee after being tricked with Son’s dexterous dribbling skills.



Even after receiving surgery, Francis could not return to the ground for nine months. “My son still says ‘daddy, he was the player who injured you’ when he comes on the TV! That is not strictly the case,” he said. “Son did a stepover and a change of direction which ended with my knee giving way and me doing my ACL.”



