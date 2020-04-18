Netflix to present the return of legendary Jordan. April. 18, 2020 07:25. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

NBA legend Michael Jordan was definitely commended as one of the world’s best athletes at his career peak, second to none in the history of any kind of sports. ESPN filmed Jordan playing for the Chicago Bulls in the 1997-98 season. For an unknown reason, the backstage footage had never been released to the public.



ESPN presents "The Last Dance” encompassing Jordan’s undisclosed video and last year’s interviews. It is the first time for global star Michael Jordan to describe his own stories in a full-length documentary film spotlighting his life on the basketball court.



Old NBA fans may be fascinated by “The Last Dance” illustrating other famous NBA stars of Jordan’s time in Chicago such as Bulls coach Phil Jackson, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman playing with Jordan, and other NBA legends such as Magic Johnson, Patrick Ewing and the late Kobe Bryant who passed away in January. Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are among many cameos to discuss Jordan in the film.



According to the film’s director Jason Hehir, even former presidents pick up the phone even before ringing upon seeing Jordan flash up on the phone screen. He described Jordan not only as a focal figure of the film but also as an incredible casting staffer. Jordan was enthusiastic enough to offer an interview to better explain about some scenes.



Jordan seems somewhat nervous ahead of the release of the documentary film although he is nearing the moment he has long awaited. “While you see the footage of it, you're going to suppose that I'm a horrible man,” he said in an interview with sports media “The Athletic.” No wonder he feels jittery. He used to a notorious tough club house leader. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who then played with Jordan, recalled that he would rather love to go playing games than getting trained because Jordan was too hard on his colleagues.



“The Last Dance” is available to Korean subscribers on Netflix from Sunday, the next day it is released in the United States. The global streaming service platform provides a 30-day free trial promotion to those spending most of the day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



