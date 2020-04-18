Cinematographer Allen Daviau passes away due to coronavirus. April. 18, 2020 07:27. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

Hollywood cinematographer Allen Daviau passed away from complications of COVID-19 at age 77, reported Deadline on Wednesday (local time).



Staring his career with Spielberg’s short film Amblin in 1968, Daviau shot Steven Spielberg’ other films including E.T., Empire of the Sun, and The Color Purple. Allen Daviau was nominated Academy Award five times.



Daviau was admitted to a hospital about a week ago. When his conditions started to go downhill and it became clear he was not going to survive, he was brought back to his home at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital (MPTF) in California, a facility for retirees, where he had lived for the past eight years.



After Daviau returned to his home, a letter from Spielberg arrived at the facility. “It was read to him continuously for the last day and a half until he passed,” said MPTF President. “And each time, he got a little smile on his face.”



Spielberg issued a statement following Daviau’s death. “In 1968, Allen and I started our careers side by side with the short film Amblin,” Spielberg said. “Allen was a wonderful artist but his warmth and humanity were as powerful as his lens. He was a singular talent and a beautiful human being.”



