Balcony becomes new wedding venue amidst self-isolation

“Balcony weddings” are drawing attention as the importance of social distancing rises due to COVID-19, according to Deutsche Welle, a German broadcaster.



Weddings at open space such as balconies and rooftops are becoming popular in countries under lockdown including the United States, Spain, Israel and Lebanon. Benjamin Katz and Jamie Webner from Miami, Florida exchanged vows on their apartment balcony on March 20. Their wedding was captured by a drone and shared with about 150 guests on “Zoom,” a video communications app.



They were also “inadvertently” joined by their neighbors. People from opposing balconies watched their wedding and cheered for the newlyweds. The Guardian also reported that a Spanish couple who had recently tied the knot on their balcony and dozens of neighbors cheered them on and threw flowers from their balconies.



Israel, which banned social gatherings of more than 10 people from March 15, is witnessing weddings taking place not only on balconies but also on the street, on rooftops and at supermarkets. In Lebanon, a man climbed up onto his girlfriend’s balcony to propose. The video of him singing and playing the guitar for his girlfriend under quarantine has gone viral on social media across the world.



