COVID-19 confirmed cases around the world surpass 2 million. April. 16, 2020 07:46. jyr0101@donga.com.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the world surpassed 2 million on Wednesday. According to statistics data website Worldometers, the number of confirmed cases was more than 2 million and death toll reached 126,776 as of 4:00 p.m. of the day.



The number of confirmed cases doubled in just 12 days after reaching the 1 million mark. It took over three months to reach 1 million but less than two weeks to double. This happened in 106 days since China first reported to the World Health Organization that an unidentified case of pneumonia occurred around the Wuhan area in Hubei province.



COVID 19 is rapidly expanding in the United States and Europe. The number of confirmed cases is highest in the United States (614,246), followed by Spain (174,060), Italy (162,488), France (143,303) and Germany (132,210).



The number of confirmed cases in the U.S. increased by six fold in less than a month after it surpassed 100,000 on March 27. The number of confirmed cases in the state of New York exceeded 200,000, which is one third of the total cases in the U.S.



Cases also soared in Central and South America, with Brazil at 25,000 and Peru at 10,000. The actual number could be larger than officially announced because the public health system in Latin America is relatively poor, reported Reuters.



