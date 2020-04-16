SuperM sends a message of hope at charity concert. April. 16, 2020 07:46. pep@donga.com.

SuperM, a South Korean boy group, will perform at “One World: Together At Home,” a large-scale virtual benefit concert that takes place on Saturday. They are the only South Korean musicians on the list of performers.



Jointly organized by pop star Lady Gaga, the World Health Organization (WHO) and charity group “Global Citizen,” the concert aims to support frontline healthcare workers fighting against COVID-19 across the world and raise funds to combat the virus.



It boasts a star-studded lineup, hence the nickname “a 21st century Live Aid.” Live Aid was a large benefit concert that was organized to raise funds for the Ethiopian famine in 1985. Legendary singers including Elton John, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder as well as Taylor Swift, Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez will perform at the concert. Musicians such as Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello and Charlie Puth and celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Samuel Jackson, David Beckham and Jack Black will also join them. They will perform to send a message of being one, kindness and hope.



This event was inspired by Chris Martin, vocalist of British band Coldplay, who put on a live performance on Instagram with “#Together At Home.” The hashtag went viral with pianist Lang Lang, footballer Beckham and celebrity Oprah Winfrey joining the movement.



Lady Gaga who co-organized the concert had conference calls with leaders of 68 companies including Apple CEO Tim Cook to raise funds, which reached about 35 million U.S. dollars within a week. All the donations will go to the WHO after the concert.



The virtual concert will start at 6 a.m. on Sunday Korea time. It will be live-streamed on social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter as well as major U.S., U.K. and Canadian television channels. “As the only K-pop star, SuperM will support the efforts to combat COVID-19 along with global top stars,” said SM Entertainment.



