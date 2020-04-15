Let’s vote to assess the Moon administration and main opposition party. April. 15, 2020 07:52. jyw11@donga.com.

The 21st general elections are to be held today from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 14,330 polling stations, while local elections for 58 local wards and legislators will be also held. The voting rate is projected to increase as the early voting rate was all-time high at 27 percent. “We need to secure the majority of seats to prevent confusion in state affairs, said the ruling Democratic Party of Korea while the United Future Party asked Korean citizens to watch against the Moon Jae-in administration and the ruling party. The result is expected to turn out around midnight because votes for proportional representation candidates have to be also counted.



The election has been devoid of people, policies and face-to-face campaigns due to COVID-19. Most current issues seem to be out of people’s mind because of the virus outbreak. But the general elections should be a sober mid-term eval‎uation on the Moon Jae-in administration’s three years. Citizens should assess the incumbent government’s policies such as income-driven growth policy, economic policy, North Korea policy, diplomatic policy, Cho Kuk scandal, philosophy in state affairs, ideological orientation, relationship between the presidential office and the government. The public opinion has to become a rudder of state affairs once the general elections end.



Fellow Korean citizens should also make a clear-eyed assessment on the main opposition United Future Party. They need to assess whether the first opposition party has been trying to benefit from the difficulties of the administration and the ruling party or whether they have capability to have authority. Whether the opposition party records the fourth defeat this time after the general elections in 2016, the presidential election in 2017 and the local election in 2018 depends on people’s vote.



This year’s elections are to be held based on the electoral law revised by the “4+1” consultative group excluding the main opposition. As a result, major parties competitively formed new parties. The 21st national assembly to be newly established should prioritize an overhaul of the ragged electoral law.



Safety is also an important issue in the general election. Detailed measures are needed for voters in self-quarantine who are to vote after the voting hours as well as voters who visit polling stations at the last minute.



