Son’s ‘73-meter goal’ nominated for the best goal in EPL history. April. 15, 2020 07:53. by Seung-Kun Lee why@donga.com.

Tottenham’s Son Heung-min’s “73-meter goal” has been nominated for the best goal in the Premier League (EPL) history.



British sports channel Sky Sports that has a right to broadcast EPL’s news held a vote under the title “What’s your favorite Premier League goal of all time?” on Tuesday on its website. Son’s goal was nominated along with 15 other goals. Including 17 goals made on April 3 and April 7, 50 goals in total are nominated for the vote. Football fans can vote for three groups of nominated goals divided based on the date of selection.



In a match against Burnley F.C. on December 8 last year (5-0 win), the South Korean star player scored a goal with a right-footed shot after running some 73 meters passing eight defenders in 11 seconds, 32 minutes into the first half of the game. The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) designated his goal as one of the top 10 goals of the year.



한국어