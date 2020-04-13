Do not yield to fear and sow seeds of hope, says Pope Francis. April. 13, 2020 07:41. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

Pope Francis told followers to not fear in the darkest hour and become messengers of life in a time of death while leading an Easter Vigil. The Holy See live-streamed the Easter Vigil Mass online as the public was barred due to COVID-19.



The vigil took place at St. Peter’s Basilica with about 20 clergies and the choir in attendance. “They, like us, had before their eyes the drama of suffering, of an unexpected tragedy that happened all too suddenly,” said the pope. “Do not be afraid, do not yield to fear. This is the message of hope. Whatever sadness may dwell in us, we will be strengthened in hope.”



He also urged against the arms trade, war, and abortion, asking followers to become messengers of life and sow “seeds of hope with small gestures of care, affection and prayer.”



The Easter Vigil usually draws thousands of people and involves baptism for new converts, but it was cancelled this year amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. Attendees sat apart from each other for social distancing and the entrance of the church was sealed off by police officers wearing rubber gloves. Pope Francis’s Easter Sunday Mass will be also live-streamed.



