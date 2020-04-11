Ruling and opposition parties call for public’s support with upcoming elections. April. 11, 2020 07:53. ryu@donga.com,empty@donga.com.

As the April 15 general elections come closer, both ruling and opposition parties in South Korea have implored voters to show support with their respective campaign messages of “supporting the government” and “judging the government” on Friday when early voting has begun. The Democratic Party of Korea appealed to the public by saying they still need two percent more to become a stable ruling party while Hwang Kyo-ahn, the chairman of the Liberty Korea Party, bowed deeply calling for the “strength to contain the recklessness of the ruling party.”



Leader of the Democratic Party of Korea Lee Hae-chan who had been confident until Thursday claiming his party has the strong chance to win over 50 percent of votes also implored the public to show support. “We still need two percent more to become a stable ruling party,” said Lee at the election preparatory committee meeting in Daejeon. “For the stable operation of government affairs, the Democratic Party of Korea must have the largest size. I sincerely hope that voters show support for our party.” He also added that South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s administration has been doing well and the National Assembly should not be interrupted by opposition parties. Lee repeatedly emphasized his party’s stance to support the government, saying, “The National Assembly should work with the government to stabilize national affairs.”



Meanwhile, Hwang who has been heavily criticizing the current administration appealed to the public calling for the “strength to contain the recklessness of the ruling party.” “I’d like to confess my honest thoughts today,” he said during a press conference at the Marronnier Park in Daehangno. “As South Korea finds itself in an increasingly more troublesome situation, I have felt such a deep sense of frustration due to my limits as the leader of an opposition party and a politician outside the National Assembly.” He also added that his party so far has not met the expectations of the public with regards to the upcoming general elections and that the party’s efforts to differentiate itself from other established parties have not been enough. As the potential to lose the general elections has grown due to the scandalous words spoken by the party’s candidates, the chairman of the Liberty Korea Party decided to directly appeal to the public.



“It won’t be easy if things continue as they are. We have far less power than what we need to keep the large ruling party in check,” Hwang said. “I’d like to sincerely implore you to give us the strength needed to contain the recklessness of the ruling party.” He then took off his shoes and made a deep bow, saying, “Please give us the chance to work for the country.”



“Please allow the Liberty Korea Party to take more than half of the seats and lead the future of the country into a new direction,” said Kim Chong-in, the chair of the general election preparatory committee, on Friday continuing the party’s stance to judge the government. “I strongly believe that smart voters will clearly recognize and bring all policies adopted by the current administration three years ago to justice,” he said at a campaign in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi Province.



