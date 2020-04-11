Number of virus patients in N.Y. continues to grow. April. 11, 2020 07:54. by Yong Park parky@donga.com.

The death toll of coronavirus in the U.S. continues to rise with 1,900 fatalities on Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the nation recorded 16,697 and surpassed Spain’s death toll of 15,547, according to Worldometer. As of Thursday, the U.S. has posted the world's second-largest number of deaths only after Italy (18,279), and confirmed cases in the country have increased to a total of 468,887.



The state of New York saw its highest single-day death toll from the virus pandemic with 799 deaths on the day. As its daily fatalities fell below the 600 mark on Saturday and Sunday, the state had a short-lived expectation that it could get closer to the peak.



The cumulative number of COVID-19 patients in New York City amounted to 87,725 and the death toll reached 4,778 as of Thursday. According to The New York Times, the average daily death toll in New York City before the COVID-19 crisis was 158. The statewide death toll from the virus rose to 7,067, more than double the lives lost during the terrorist attack, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at his Thursday briefing.



New York City is in a state of another emergency due to a lack of facilities to keep the bodies of COVID-19 victims. The city has deployed 40 refrigeration trucks as the phase 1 measure, which could place 4,000 bodies from the hospitals, and is working on the next measure to temporarily bury bodies in a cemetery or park. Earlier this week, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said that Hart Island was being considered as a temporary burial site.



