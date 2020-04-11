Messi in fight against fake news. April. 11, 2020 07:54. by Jae-Yeong Yoo elegant@donga.com.

FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi posted a screenshot image from TNT Sports and wrote, “#FAKE NEWS” on his social media on Friday.



Messi pointed out the two following lies. Firstly, he strongly denied reports that he was transferring to Italian side Inter Milan. After the report came out, rumors spread that Messi’s departure is due to his spat with the team’s sporting director and he might return to his childhood club, Newell’s Old Boys of Argentina. “This is fake news and the same is true for the media reports about Newell’s. Fortunately nobody believes them,” wrote Messi, dismissing reports about his moves.



Messi also blasted news about his former teammate Ronaldinho. The Brazilian star player, who had been arrested in Paraguay in March for using a fake passport, was released from prison in Asuncion on Wednesday after paying 1.6 million U.S. dollars in bail. There were reports that Messi paid for Ronaldinho’s bail.



“I think he has no reasons to leave Spain,” said Brazilian football legend Rivaldo, who played for Barcelona between 1997 and 2002, in an interview on Friday, adding he cannot imagine Messi leaving Barcelona for any European club. Rivaldo dismissed Inter Milan President Massimo Moratti’s remarks on brining Messi to Inter by saying it is more like “propaganda from Inter’s president than a real possibility in the next transfer market.” Rivaldo added that he thinks Messi should “finish his career in Europe after representing just one club” and if he does leave, then it will be to China or a North American club where he can enjoy “a different environment with not as much pressure and competitiveness.”



