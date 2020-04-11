BTS breaks 20 million album sales record in S. Korea. April. 10, 2020 07:42. teller@donga.com.

Boy band BTS has broken the cumulative album sales record of 20 million copies for the first time in the South Korean music industry. The seven-member South Korean boy band’s management company BigHit Entertainment announced on Thursday that BTS has sold 20.32 million copies based on the Gaon Music Chart’s March data. The previous best-selling record holder in the country was Shin Seung-hun with 17 million copies.



From BTS’s debut album in 2013 “2 COOL 4 SKOOL” to the most recent one launched in February this year “MAP OF THE SOUL: 7,” a total of 14 BTS albums have sold 20,329,305 copies. Thir seven albums have sold more than one million copies, including 4.17 million for “MAP OF THE SOUL: 7,” 3.77 million for “MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA,” and 2.59 million for “Love Yourself: Answer.”



The globally-popular band broke the 10 million record in accumulates sales in November 2018 – only one year and four months before their record has doubled. “MAP OF THE SOUL: 7” has been maintaining a high ranking for six consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200, a major album chart in the U.S.



