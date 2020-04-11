Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president. April. 10, 2020 07:42. lightee@donga.com.

Senator Bernie Sanders, who had been running for the Democratic nomination, announced to suspend his campaign on Wednesday. With Sanders quitting the race, the U.S. presidential election this year will likely be a rivalry between former Vice President Joe Biden and incumbent President Donald Trump.



“We’ are now some 300 delegates behind Vice President Biden, and the path towards victory is virtually impossible,” said Bernie Sanders in a video message circulated through the Internet. “I see the crisis ripping the nation, exacerbated by a president unwilling or unable to provide any kind of credible leadership, and I cannot in good conscience continue to mount a campaign that cannot win.”



However, Sanders said he will keep his name on primary ballots in a bid to secure more delegates. The purpose is to garner public support so that his pledges such as medical reform and wealth tax can be reflected on the policy of the Democratic Party.



"He hasn’t just run a political campaign; he’s created a movement," Biden said in a statement shortly after Sanders made the announcement, urging the supporters of Sanders to join him. “I understand the urgency of what it is we have to get done in this country.”



