Tiger Woods hosts Masters Champions Dinner ‘quarantine style’. April. 09, 2020 07:41. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

Tiger Woods posted a picture on his social media on Tuesday. The 44-year-old golf emperor was sitting alongside his girlfriend Erica, daughter Sam, and son Charlie at his southern Florida home, smiling broadly in his Masters green jacket. At the center of the table was The Masters trophy, which depicts the Augusta National’s clubhouse, with forks and knives placed on table mats. “Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style,” wrote Woods. “Nothing better than being with family.”



With The Masters postponed to Nov. 13 from April 10 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the traditional Champions Dinner has been put off as well. The defending champion has decided to have a family dinner instead on the date of the planned dinner. The tradition of hosting the Masters Champions Dinner was started in 1952 by the then defending champion Ben Hogan. The winner from the previous year hosts the dinner and selects the menu.



Woods was going to serve stakes, sashimi, sushi, and fajitas at the dinner as he did in 2006. He even considered serving milkshakes as he did in 1998. The menu for Woods’ family dinner did not show in the picture. If The Masters takes place in November as planned, Woods will host the Champions Dinner on Nov. 11.



Woods claimed his fifth Masters title in 2019 after becoming a champion in 1997, 2001, 2002, and 2005. Jack Nicklaus is slightly ahead of Woods with six Masters victories. The PGA Tour announced its All-time Power Rankings: Masters put Niklaus on the first place and Woods on the second place.



