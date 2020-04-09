Lee Nak-yeon mentions new airports in Busan. April. 09, 2020 07:42. by Sung-Hwi Kang yolo@donga.com.

In his visit to Busan on Wednesday to show support for his party, Lee Nak-yeon of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, who is in charge of the COVID-19 response committee, said he would resolve the issue surrounding the building of a new airport in the Southeast of the country.



“Busan is the second largest city in South Korea, and ensuring growth that matches its size is important not only for Busan but also for the entire nation,” said Lee at the Seomyeon station in Busan’s Busanjin District. “The Democratic Party of Korea will stand by Busan citizens in addressing pressing issues including those associated with a new airport.” His remarks came two days after Chairman Lee Hae-chan of the ruling party pledged to move government agencies out of the Seoul metropolitan area. When he was a prime minister, Lee Nak-yeon had Prime Minister’s Secretariat review the issue of building a new airport as the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and local governments of Busan, Ulsan and the South Gyeongsang Province could not reach an agreement.



Lee finished off his speech by mentioning COVID-19 containment efforts to win over voters. “Everyone is struggling due to this strange epidemic called coronavirus,” said Lee while supporting the party candidate in Yangsan. “We will be able to combat the virus faster than any other country on the strength of the efforts made by the great South Korean public.”



