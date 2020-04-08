Americans in their 20s to 40s die suddenly of COVID-19. April. 07, 2020 07:36. lightee@donga.com.

Grief and fear are growing in the U.S. as young people in their 30s and 40s suddenly passed away due to COVID-19.



Thirty-year-old special education teacher, Ben Luderer, in New Jersey made little of the minor COVID-19 symptoms he experienced, such as fever, on March 27. He had been very healthy as he played baseball since high school and was coaching the baseball team. However, as he soon developed a high fever and experienced short breathing he went to an emergency room. The medical staff used a respirator to relieve his breathing difficulties and prescribed Tylenol and other medicines.



Luderer seemed to be getting better, following the instructions of his doctor to take medicines and drink lots of fluid. However, his condition has gotten worse in just two days. His wife Brandy asked him whether he wanted to go to an emergency room via a text message as he was quarantining himself in a room, but he opted to get more sleep at home as he was discharged only a couple of days ago. Brandy turned on a humidifier at 2 a.m. on the following day and checked her husband’s breathing sounds across the wall before falling asleep herself. However, Luderer was found dead just four hours later.



Thirty nine-year-old Conrad Buchanan in Florida was a healthy DJ who enjoyed dancing with his daughter. He went to a hospital as he developed COVID-19 symptoms in mid-March, but he was denied a COVID-19 test since he did not have any underlying disease and was young. His symptoms quickly worsened a week later and he passed away soon after he was admitted to a hospital. He did not even have a chance to say goodbye to his family as he died during quarantine treatment.



CNN on Sunday introduced the stories of the bereaved families who lost a family member to COVID-19, reporting that even young people are not safe from the virus. It was an indirect warning for the young to practice a strict social distancing.



A 25-year-old pharmacist also died of COVID-19 at the end of March in California. He did not have any underlying disease either. “Nobody knows how your immune system will react,” said Dr. Shaun Evans of Scripps Memorial Hospital. “Being young is not the bulletproof vest to avoid COVID-19.” The World Health Organization also called for caution on Friday regarding the young deaths from COVID-19.



Experts say that the genetic variation of ACE2, a receptor protein, is one of the reasons for such young deaths from COVID-19. ACE2 is an enzyme used by a virus to adhere to the surface of human cells. The variation of the receptor protein makes it easier for a virus to enter the lung. In addition, if there is not enough surfactant that helps the contraction and relaxation of the lungs, the lungs become stiff, which worsens shortness in breathing. Furthermore, the immune system’s overreaction to a virus may damage the lung and other organs.



