Sharapova shares her number on social media for tennis fans. April. 07, 2020 07:36. yesbro@donga.com.

Phone number 310-564-7981 belongs to Maria Sharapova, the female tennis icon who retired earlier this year. The former grand slam champion recently shared her phone number starting with 310, the area code for California, on her social media.



Her number has been shared as an event for tennis fans who are locked down at home for “social distancing” with major tennis competitions having all been canceled owing to the spread of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19.



“I’m sharing it with you—Text me! 310-564-7981. For real. Tell me how you’re doing, ask me questions, or just say hello,” said the tennis icon on her social media post along with a video. Sharapova had a video fan meeting on March 27, and she talked with and answered questions for her 150 fans during the two-hour event.



One of the most popular female tennis pros in history, Sharapova announced her retirement in February this year. With her the French Open victory in 2012, she has become the 10th female player in history to achieve a grand slam. She won five championships from the four major tennis tournaments throughout her career.



