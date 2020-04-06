Ryu Hyun-jin couple rests at Russell Martin’s Florida home. April. 06, 2020 07:52. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin, who is stuck in the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic, will stay for the time being at the Florida home of catcher Russell Martin, who formed battery with the South Korean during their time at the Los Angeles Dodgers.



Ryu, who had participated in a spring camp in Dunedin, Florida, was not allowed to return to Toronto, as Canada banned foreigners from entering the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Staying in Florida with his wife Bae Ji-hyeon who is expecting a baby next month, Ryu considered coming back to South Korea or moving to Los Angeles.



After knowing Ryu's difficult situation, Martin proposed Ryu in person to stay in his Florida home. The two players were a perfect match while playing together for the Dodgers last year. In the 20 games wherein Martin served as catcher, Ryu recorded an average ERA of 1.52 during 130 and two thirds of innings. Martin acted as the best supporter for Ryu, who ranked first in the overall average ERA (2.32) last year. The Canadian catcher played for the Toronto Blue Jays during the 2015 - 2018 seasons, and gave information on Ryu to his former team’s catchers after Ryu transferred to Toronto. Martin, who has yet to find his new team after the end of the last season, is currently staying in Canada with his family.



In particular, Martin's wife, Elizabeth, who gave birth to their second daughter last November, said that it would be good because Bae can use birth supplies at home. The obstetrician whom Bae is relying while expecting to give birth to a baby girl was also introduced by the Russell couple.



한국어