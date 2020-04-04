Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leads shift in generations. April. 04, 2020 07:46. lightee@donga.com. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is one of the young politicians drawing the most attention in the global political circles. He has become the leader of a global shift in generations by heading the Liberal Party of Canada, which is the oldest political party in Canada with over 100 years of history, and becoming the prime minister in 2015 at the age of 44.



“I took on this political adventure as I believe in a better future and prosperity of the country,” Prime Minister Trudeau said in an e-mail interview with The Dong-A Ilbo to celebrate the newspaper’s 100th anniversary. “It is hard to predict the future and sometimes crises like COVID-19 emerge, but leaders should learn how to address such uncertainties.”



“South Korea’s effective quarantine measures are outstanding examples for the world,” said the prime minister with regards to the current global issue of COVID-19. “We must work together to find solutions for the virus.”



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who is leading Canada – one of the G7 countries – has a dynamic personality. A significant number of about 9,000 photographs shared by the Canadian prime minister's office feature the prime minister with a loose tie or rolled-up sleeves engaging with the public. Such “young charisma” is what makes people anticipate for his future performance as a global leader. This is the first time the prime minister has agreed to an interview with South Korean media.



“It has not been easy so far. However, the Canadian citizens’ passion, openness, and diversity are the drivers for me to push forward even in difficult times,” the prime minister said. His goal as the leader of Canada is to create a more prosperous future for every citizen to enjoy opportunities for success. “We will continuously strengthen economic relations with South Korea through trade and investment while developing a partnership with the country in research and innovation,” he added.



The interview was conducted via e-mail as his wife, Mrs. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for COVID-19 and the prime minister is under self-quarantine despite his negative test results.• As COVID-19(Coronavirus) is rapidly spreading all over the world, there have been rising cases of infection within Canada.

o How is the Canadian government responding to the outbreak?



Our Government is working closely with local, provincial, territorial, and international partners to minimize its health, economic, and social impacts in Canada and around the world. I personally spoke with many world leaders, including President Moon, on the need for a coordinated international response to change the trajectory of the disease. During our call on March 25, President Moon and I spoke of the need to have a strong science based medical response. We also spoke about the need to act collectively to support countries with weaker health, financial and economic systems.



President Moon and I agreed on the urgent priority of vaccine development and treatments, and on the importance of sharing health research and scientific data with the international community so that all countries could learn from the experiences of others.



Regarding how we are responding to the pandemic in Canada,we took strong and quick action to protect the health and safety of all Canadians, stabilize our economy, and help workers and businesses as COVID-19 continues to spread.On March 18, we announced the COVID-19 Economic Response Plan. This Plan provides up to $27 billion in direct support to Canadian workers and businesses, plus $55 billion to meet liquidity needs of Canadian businesses and households through tax deferrals to help stabilize the economy.





• Koreans have been fighting hard against COVID-19, as the total number of confirmed cases has surged in the past few weeks.

o Do you have any words of encouragement for the Republic of Korea, and the Korean people?



COVID-19 is a global issue that has impacts across the world. We have to work together to find solutions to fight this virus. The Republic of Korea is an ally for Canada and I commend President Moon and the Korean people for their steadfast and diligent campaign against COVID-19, which has resulted in several weeks of fewer and fewer new cases. Koreans have shown how to respond effectively to the virus, and people around the world are holding up the Korean example as a model.



○Canada-ROK Bilateral Issues



• This year marks the 5th anniversary of the Canada-ROK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

o How do you see the future economic prospects of our bilateral trade?

• What specifically—economically speaking—are you aiming at for the future?

The Canada-ROK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) strengthened the special bonds among the people in Canada and the Republic of Korea. It also promoted regional integration in the Asia-Pacific region and created jobs and opportunities for Canadians in every region of the country. The Republic of Koreais a major economic player in its own right and a key market for Canada. Being well positioned in this region is central to Canada’s long-term economic prosperity and we will continue to strengthen economic ties, particularly through trade and investment, between the two countries.



There are many opportunities for our countries to work even closer together and to help our businesses and people succeed.As we look to the future, we are focused on developing partnerships in research and innovation to create economic growth and more good jobs for Canadians and Koreans alike.



• Canada has played a leading role in addressing the climate change issue.

o What kind of co-operation do you see with the ROK on this particular matter?

• Are you planning to attend the “Solidarity for Green Growth and Global Goals 2030’ (P4G)Summit, in Seoul, in June?



Our Government know that climate change is real, and science has made it even clearer that the future of the planet is at risk. That is why we are committed to pursuing policies that promote sustainable development. The Canada-Korea Free Trade Agreement (FTA) included an Environment Chapter that sets out substantive commitments to foster good environmental governance.



Innovation is also key to growing our economies, and to solving global challenges like climate change. That is why we want to deepen our work together with the Republic of Korea in emerging technologies.



We will continue to work closely to improve environmental protection in light of increasing bilateral trade flows and potential co-operation between our two countries.



• This coming June 2020,will mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War. Canada assistedthe ROK by sending troops to the Korean Peninsula—with the 3rdlargest troop commitment after the United States and Britain.

o How do you want to further develop thespecial Canada-ROK security relationship?

• In what areas do you want to collaborate moreclosely?



We want to continue working with the Republic of Korea on security, including regional issues on the Korean Peninsula. Canada has its presence in the United Nations Command (UNC), which oversees the implementation of the Korean War Armistice Agreement. We also have a sustained contribution of Canadian Forces members that contribute to the stability and security in the region. Canadian Defence Attachés have resided in Seoul since 1979 and the defence relations between the Republic of Korea and Canada will continue to include reciprocal training, official visits and exchanges of information.



• Canada has been involved in international efforts to prevent North Korea’s illegal ship-to-ship transfer of coal and oil.

o What do you think the international community—particularly Canada and the ROK—should do to achieve denuclearization in North Korea?



In January 2018, Canada and the U.S. co-hosted the Vancouver Foreign Ministers” Meeting on Security and Stability on the Korean Peninsula. During this meeting, 20 countries discussed the security and denuclearization of the Peninsula. Our Government reaffirmed Canada’s unequivocal commitment to diplomatic efforts that create the conditions for a negotiated solution. In 2018, we also advanced the North Korea nuclear issue during Canada’s G7 Presidency. Our Government will continue to work with international partners on advancing this issue because we remain gravely concerned by North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.





○Cultural & Social Exchange and Cooperation



• Every year, approximately 17,000 Korean students come to Canada; and there are currently over 24,000 Koreans completing their studies in Canada. (Koreans comprise the 3rd largest cohort of international students to Canada, after India and China.)

o Given the social and cultural exchanges between the two countries—which are active and growing, especially with the immense popularity of K-Pop and K-dramas, do you have any particular views or opinions regarding Canada’ssocial and cultural co-operation with the ROK? (Fun fact: Famous Korean baseball pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin now plays for the Toronto Blue Jays.)

• Do you have any personal experiences with Korean culture? If sowe’d like to hear it.



Canada and The Republic of Korea share strong people-to-people linkages, which are enhanced by increasing immigration and tourism flows, as well as student exchanges. With over 200,000 Canadians of Korean descent across our country, the vibrant Korean-Canadian community’s contributions to our country are very substantialin several areas includingscience, law or culture. I know Koreans take great pride in the film Parasite, and Canadians do as well for our small contribution. As you know, the movie star, Choi Woo-shik, grew up in British Columbia and we’re very proud to call him Canadian.



○PM’s Young (Progressive) Leadership



• As Canada’s second youngest prime minister, what is the secret to remaining young(vital, forward thinking, progressive) in politics?

o How have you’ve coped with all the challenges you’ve faced as leader?



I began this political adventure ten years ago because I believed in a better future and in a more prosperous Canada. It has been the greatesthonour of my life to serve Canadians for the past few years. I cannot say it has always been easy to govern and we sometimes face crises, as it is currently the case with COVID-19. But I see, every day, how hard Canadians work, how deeply the values of openness, resilience, and diversity are embedded in our principles and how fortunate we are to be in Canada. It motivates me to keep going, even in the most difficult times.



• What factors pose the most difficultlyin running a government?

o Conversely, what are the best parts of running a government?

• By the way, how do you release stress?



We cannot predict what the future will look like. For a Prime Minister, you have to learn to deal with uncertainty. But it is in the most difficult times that we see the best of Canadians. It also is in these moments that I realize how lucky I am to have been elected by my fellow citizens.



• We’ve seen an emerging trendof young leaders in their 30ssucceeding to high office—one recent example is that of 34-year-old Prime Minister Sanna Marin of Finland.

o Why do you think voters want young leaders?

• Do you think that this is a“generational shift” in global politics, orsimply a blip?



In politics, we all have something to contribute, no matter our age. There are leaders of all ages across the world and we all work for the well-being of our citizens. In 2015, Canadians elected our party because they wanted a Prime Minister who works with the provincial premiers on creating good jobs, on ensuring a comfortable retirement for everyone, and on fighting climate change.



• You’recabinet is made up of MPs from a variety of regional and ethnic backgrounds; and it is gender balanced,with an equal number of men and women.

o What wasyourunderlying vision behind this?



Onefifth of Canadians were born elsewhere and chose to immigrate to Canada. Vibrant, progressive, and diverse, our towns and cities have become windows to the world because of the people who have made them home. That is why we have a Cabinet that represents Canada’s rich cultural diversity.



Our Government also believe that standing up for gender equality is a top priority. All of us benefit when women can participate freely, fully, and equally in our economies and society, and supporting and empowering women and girls must be at the heart of the decisions we make.



• As Prime Minister, what are your short-term and long-term goals for Canada?

o What kind of efforts do you need to make in order for Canada to achieve these goals?

• Canada, for example, is putting a lot of energy into the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), is this part of your overall strategy?



In the years ahead, our team will work hard to build on the progress that we made. We will continue to help all Canadians, including youth, seniors, families and students. We will give a voice to the voiceless. And in every decision we make as a government, we will always put the country and its people first. For example, we will help the widow who has lost her partner after 48 years of common life. We will also help the mother with three children that needs a little bit more help at the end of the month. Our Government firmly believe that every Canadian deserves a real and fair chance to succeed and that is our goal.



○Dong-A’s 100thYear Anniversary



• On the 1st of April, this year, Dong-A IlboDaily will be celebrating its 100th anniversary.

o If you have any congratulatory message that you would like to convey, to the readers of Korea,please share it with us.



I want to congratulate Dong-A Ilbo Dailyfor their 100thanniversary. Every day, you keep people informed about what is going on around the world. You are an essential source of information, and I want to commend you for covering 100 years of history. I wish you many more years of success.



Thank you for your time Prime Minister.

