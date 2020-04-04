Oprah Winfrey to donate 10 million dollars for COVID-19. April. 04, 2020 07:47. jyr0101@donga.com.

Former talk show super host Oprah Winfrey will donate 10 million U.S. dollars to help people affected by COVID-19. “I am donating 10 million dollars overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up,” Winfrey tweeted on Thursday (local time). It has been known that her net worth is 2.5 billion dollars.



Among the 10 million dollars to be donated by Winfrey, one million dollars will be given to America's Food Fund. The fund established on Wednesday by Leonardo DiCaprio, late Apple founder Steve Jobs’ wife Laurene Powell Jobs, Apple, and star chef José Andrés will provide groceries to children unable to afford lunches due to school shutdown, poor families, the elderly, and the unemployed.



It hasn’t become known where the remaining nine million dollars will be donated to. Forbes reported that the rest of the donation is likely to be offered to Mississippi where she was born, as well as Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Tennessee where she had spent her childhood.



한국어