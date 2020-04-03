Son Heung-min to get 3-week military training at Marine Corps. April. 03, 2020 07:38. by Seung-Kun Lee why@donga.com.

Son Heung-min, the 28-year-old South Korean winger of Tottenham Hotspur, is entering a basic military training on April 20 at the 9th Marine Corps Brigade. “Son Heung-min has applied for a military training as part of the military service exemption benefit,” said an official from the Military Manpower Administration. “He will enter the camp on April 20 for a three-week training.”



Son joined the U-23 national team as wild card in 2018 to compete in the Jakarta Palembang Asian Games and won a gold medal. Thanks to the accomplishment, he has been exempt from the military duties, and he was signed up as art and sports personnel in July last year.



Artists or athletes, who are deemed to have made contributions to improving the national prestige or culture development, are qualified as art and sports personnel. Once they finish a three-week military training and 544 hours of social service within 34 months after they sign up as personnel, their military duties are considered fulfilled. Son has already started his social services by participating in activities at Korean schools in London and events organized by the Korea Football Association.



