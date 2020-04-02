Death toll in the U.S. and France exceeds China. April. 02, 2020 07:48. teller@donga.com.

The COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. and France is rapidly increasing, exceeding that of China on Wednesday.



The Worldometer reported that the number of COVID cases and deaths in the U.S. reached 189,827 and 4,107. With the largest number of confirmed cases in the world, the U.S. saw the number of confirmed cases and deaths grow by 25,000 and, 881 respectively in a day. Death toll in France reached 3,523, which is 499 higher than the previous day, and became the fourth highest country in the world in terms of deaths after Italy, Spain and the U.S.



“I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead. We’re going to go through a very tough two weeks,” said U.S. President Donald Trump, adding that there will soon be "real light at the end of the tunnel.” He also emphasized the importance of “social distancing” rules. Meanwhile, Deborah Birx, the head of the COVID 19 Task Force at the White House, predicted that U.S. death tolls could reach up to 240,000 even with current strong measures in place.



