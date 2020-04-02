Baek Hee-na is the first Korean to win Lindberg Award. April. 02, 2020 07:49. teller@donga.com.

South Korean picture book artist Baek Hee-na, whose well known works include “Cloud Bread,” has won the Astrid Lindberg Award, a Swedish literary award for children’s books. The award was created by the Swedish government in 2002



In commemoration of Astrid Lindberg, the Swedish writer who wrote “Pippi Longstocking” and grants 5 million Swedish kroner (around 604.6 million won). Baek is the first Korean to win the prize.



“With exquisite feeling for materials, looks and gestures, Baek Hee-na’s filmic picture books stage stories about solitude and solidarity. In her evocative miniature worlds, cloud bread and sorbet moons, animals, bath fairies and people converge. Her work is a doorway to the marvelous: sensuous, dizzying and sharp,” commented the jury.



“I was very surprised but really happy,” said Baek in an interview with a Swedish daily. “I would like to imagine that I am a child and work for children.” Baek has published 13 picture books so far.



